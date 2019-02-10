Former MLC Bhoopathi Reddy files plea challenging disqualification in HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy, affiliated to the ruling TRS party, filed a petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the decision of the Legislative Council chairman in disqualifying him from the MLC post. He sought court direction restraining the Election Commission of India from issuing any notification notifying the vacancy in respect of Nizamabad local authorities constituency. He won the seat in the biennial elections held to the constituency in December 2015.

Bhoopathi sought the court to suspend the impugned order passed by the council chairman on January 16 this year. He claimed that he was nominated by the TRS party in the biennial elections on December 12, 2015. Such elected candidates do not come within the purview of X Schedule of the Constitution.

The distinction between a person being a member of a party was distinct from a person getting elected on a party symbol. As the election was not based on party symbol, the disqualification petition filed against him was liable to rejection, he contended and alleged that the Council chairman had acted on the petition in a ‘pick and choose’ manner.The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.