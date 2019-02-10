Home States Telangana

NRI murder: Cops to probe transactions of Shikha Choudhary

A senior officer associated with the investigation team said that they would investigate the case in different angles following Padmasri’s allegations and a written complaint by her.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While one team of investigation officials left for Vijayawada on Saturday to shift the accused Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case to the city for questioning, another team of police have started making inquiries on financial transactions of Jayaram’s niece Shikha  Choudhary, who worked as director of Tetran glass industry and Express TV channel owned by Jayaram. 

In view of complaint and serious allegations made by Padmasri, widow of Jayaram, against Shikha Choudhary for her role in Jayaram’s murder, investigators were understood to have taken Padmasri’s allegations into consideration and started inquiring into the financial transactions made by Shikha Choudhary since few years. 

A senior officer associated with the investigation team said that they would investigate the case in different angles following Padmasri’s allegations and a written complaint by her.  They would also look into the investigation report, case diary and postmortem report and other information furnished by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the  case. 

The probe team seems to have focussed on the key issue of Jayaram taking `4.5 crore as hand loan from Rakesh Reddy for his personal needs. “As Jayaram was a rich man having business activities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and foreign countries, why did he take `4.5 crore loan from Rakesh Reddy? Did Rakesh Reddy kill Jayaram following disputes in connection with cash transactions or was there any other reason? And, the role of Shikha Choudhary is to be established in connection with the case,” a police officer said. 

Police  have also collected  CCTV footage installed in Road No 10 where Rakesh Reddy’s residence is located and other parts of city as part of investigation and is being verified.  Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills police would shift akesh Reddy and Srinivasulu to the city on Prisoner Transit (PT). On February 1, Jayaram was murdered by Rakesh Reddy in Jubilee Hills and his body was taken in a vehicle to Nandigama in Krishna district of AP and abandoned there. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRI murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp