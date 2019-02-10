NRI murder: Cops to probe transactions of Shikha Choudhary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While one team of investigation officials left for Vijayawada on Saturday to shift the accused Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case to the city for questioning, another team of police have started making inquiries on financial transactions of Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary, who worked as director of Tetran glass industry and Express TV channel owned by Jayaram.

In view of complaint and serious allegations made by Padmasri, widow of Jayaram, against Shikha Choudhary for her role in Jayaram’s murder, investigators were understood to have taken Padmasri’s allegations into consideration and started inquiring into the financial transactions made by Shikha Choudhary since few years.

A senior officer associated with the investigation team said that they would investigate the case in different angles following Padmasri’s allegations and a written complaint by her. They would also look into the investigation report, case diary and postmortem report and other information furnished by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the case.

The probe team seems to have focussed on the key issue of Jayaram taking `4.5 crore as hand loan from Rakesh Reddy for his personal needs. “As Jayaram was a rich man having business activities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and foreign countries, why did he take `4.5 crore loan from Rakesh Reddy? Did Rakesh Reddy kill Jayaram following disputes in connection with cash transactions or was there any other reason? And, the role of Shikha Choudhary is to be established in connection with the case,” a police officer said.

Police have also collected CCTV footage installed in Road No 10 where Rakesh Reddy’s residence is located and other parts of city as part of investigation and is being verified. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills police would shift akesh Reddy and Srinivasulu to the city on Prisoner Transit (PT). On February 1, Jayaram was murdered by Rakesh Reddy in Jubilee Hills and his body was taken in a vehicle to Nandigama in Krishna district of AP and abandoned there.