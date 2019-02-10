Home States Telangana

‘Social conditioning forces women to ignore the harassment they face’

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Obvious and public display of ‘affection’ is a common trope among stalkers. However, like all criminals, stalkers come in different forms as well. Silent forms of stalking and harassment -- wherein the perpetrators stare constantly at women, pass lewd comments or indulge in inappropriate touching and teasing -- are often ignored or go unnoticed. Neither do these cases get reported to the police. 

“The focus is on making public spaces safer for women. But the women should also remain on high alert. They should start questioning such actions immediately. When this goes ignored, the stalker sees this as an advantage and continues his harassment,” says a police official. 

According to Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) - Crime, Hyderabad, such inappropriate advances are ignored by women due to social conditioning. “We encourage women to take initiative in such cases and report them to the police immediately. That is the only way to avoid further trouble,” she says. Goel asserts that the number of people coming forward to report such issues have been increasing in the recent times.

“SHE teams are deployed incognito at various sensitive locations to monitor such situations. But the women should react and only then will the men start thinking twice before resorting to such behaviour. Do not ignore such behaviour,” Goel adds.

