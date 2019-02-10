Telangana cops use face recognition tool to reunite lost boy with family in MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy, who went missing from his house in Madhya Pradesh last year was traced in Bengaluru by the Telangana police, using ‘Darpan’, the Face Recognition Tool . The rescued boy was handed over to his family. Swati Lakra, IG (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety, told newsmen here on Saturday said that they traced the missing boy with the help of Darpan developed by Telangana State Police.

According to the police, Salman Shaik, a resident of Chiman Ganj Mandi police station limits in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh had left his house in June last. The boy had been traced at Government Balak Ashram, Hossur Road in Bengaluru.

The boy had lost his parents and was staying with his grandmother and maternal uncle at Chimanganj Mandi in Madhya Pradesh. The police made the breakthrough in the case while processing photographs of missing persons with those found across the country. The Telangana Police on getting a match contacted Lalitha, in-charge of the Ashram, who confirmed the child’s presence there.

After ascertaining the details of the traced child, Arvind Tomar, the Station House Officer of the Chiman Ganj Mandi police station was contacted by the TS Police. He confirmed the identity of the missing boy and informed the grandmother of the boy.

“It is the 17th case in which Darpan has united a missing person with his/her family through remotely processing images available in the public domain. This is an example of how artificial intelligence can be used to make things possible, which were inconceivable till recently,” Swati Lakra said.