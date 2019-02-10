TPCC to choose candidates for Lok Sabha polls by February 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders were asked to select candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and send a list of names to AICC leadership by February 20. A decision to this effect was taken by AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in a meeting held in Delhi on Saturday. It was attended by chief of Pradesh Congress Committees and leaders of Congress Legislature Party from across the country. The party hoped to review its preparedness for elections and strategy in each State.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that discussions were held on alliances and they were asked to send proposals on the same. Talks will be held with senior leaders before preparing the proposals.

In the recently held Assembly elections in the State, Congress had allied with TDP, TJS and CPI. After the debacle the polls, a few members of TPCC expressed views against continuing its alliance with TDP.

Reddy said that the leaders discussed on the political situation in each State and the party’s winning chances there. “We deliberated on the contents of our manifesto and plans for publicity at the national level,” he added.