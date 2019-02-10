Home States Telangana

TPCC to choose candidates for Lok Sabha polls by February 20

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that discussions were held on alliances and they were asked to send proposals on the same.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders were asked to select candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and send a list of names to AICC leadership by February 20. A decision to this effect was taken by AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in a meeting held in Delhi on Saturday. It was attended by chief of Pradesh Congress Committees and leaders of Congress Legislature Party from across the country. The party hoped to review its preparedness for elections and strategy in each State. 

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that discussions were held on alliances and they were asked to send proposals on the same. Talks will be held with senior leaders before preparing the proposals.

In the recently held Assembly elections in the State, Congress had allied with TDP, TJS and CPI. After the debacle the polls, a few members of TPCC expressed views against continuing its alliance with TDP. 

Reddy said that the leaders discussed on the political situation in each State and the party’s winning chances there. “We deliberated on the contents of our manifesto and plans for publicity at the national level,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Lok Sabha elections candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp