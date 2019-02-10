Yoga has no religion, it is for body, not just Modi: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, speaking in Hyderabad on Saturday said that Yoga has no religion. Pointing out that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting Yoga internationally, in his usual style of rhyming words in sentences, the VP said that Yoga is for body and not Modi. In his speech, Naidu also pointed out that not everything that is Bharatiya (Indian) is associated with one particular party.

Naidu was speaking at the inaugural of the International Conference on Development Discourse (ICDD) being organized in the city by Research for Resurgence Foundation(RFRF), an organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) affiliate, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal(BSM). BSM office-bearers said at the event that one of their organization aims is to inculcate the ‘Bharatiya’ view in Indian academics.

Naidu said in his speech that development needs to be people and nature centric and also pointed out that development does not mean just rise in prosperity of people. He also said that the current growth rate of India has to be sustained and agriculture needs to be made viable in the country.

The inaugural event of the conference by RFRF was also attended by Vice Chancellors of English and Foreign Languages University, and University of Hyderabad, Prof E Suresh Kumar and Prof Appa Rao Podile respectively. The conference also received support from a variety of other government institutions including IICT, CCMB, NGRI, AICTE, Osmania University and ICFAI.