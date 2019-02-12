Supreme Court asks Centre asked to file counter in 10 per cent quota issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government for filing counter affidavit in the petitions filed separately by Justice V Eswaraiah, retired high court judge, R Krishnaiah, former MLA and National Backward Classes Welfare Association president, and Samala Ravindar, Nationalist Congress Party president of Telangana, challenging the amendment made to the Constitution providing 10 per cent reservations to economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes.

When the matter came up for hearing before the Apex Court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the petitioners’ counsels urged to grant stay on implementation of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 meant to provide 10 per cent reservations to economically weaker sections in both education and employment sectors which came into force with effect from January 14, 2019.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the Centre to respond on the issue. The bench directed the registry to tag the present case with similar petitions filed earlier and posted the matter to February 26 for further hearing.