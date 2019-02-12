Home States Telangana

Father has right to have company of children: Telangana High Court

The bench comprising was dealing with an appeal filed by a mother against the order of Khammam district family court which ordered for giving custody of her two kids to the father during vacation.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court has made it clear that the father’s visitation rights and temporary custody of his children cannot be precluded on flimsy grounds such as that the father was an alcoholic and lives alone and the kids have fallen ill in his custody as he was in service and cannot take proper care. 

“The father has got the right to have the company of his children as that of the mother. In fact, the child needs to have the company of both the parents”, the bench noted. The bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with an appeal filed by a mother against the order of Khammam district family court which ordered for giving custody of her two kids to the father during the entire school vacation.

As for the case, Srinivas and Kalpana have two minor children out of wedlock. The couple got separated due to differences. The Khammam family court, in its verdict, said that the permanent custody of the two children was given to the mother and the interim custody was given to father during school holidays and vacations.

Aggrieved with this order, the mother moved the High Court with a plea to give limited visitation rights to the father rather than entire school holidays and vacations. When the matter came up for hearing, the bench refused to consider the plea of the mother saying that the father has equal rights to enjoy the company of his kids. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp