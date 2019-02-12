Home States Telangana

‘Feed the Need’ to be launched from Feb 14

Published: 12th February 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With an aim to strengthen its drive to see that no person goes hungry in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to invite NGOs to work on its ‘Feed the Need’ initiative. 

The pilot initiative was launched in Serilingampally zone last month. GHMC is further eyeing the Valentine’s Day or February 14 for an official launch of the initiative across the city. The spirit of Hyderabad is to feed the needy, GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan said while addressing a meeting with representatives  of hoteliers, function halls, and NGOs in GHMC head office, on Monday. 
 

