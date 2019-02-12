Greater Hyderabad bags national Swachhata Excellence Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday announced a national Swachhata Excellence Award to Hyderabad under cities livelihood category with a population over 10 lakh.

MoHUA has selected the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) under ‘‘Cities with population over one million category’’ for engaging community-based organisations like Self Help Groups (SHGs), Informal Waste Pickers (IWP) in sanitation and solid waste management and running of dry resource centres by women.

While the honour for HMWS&SB is for turning manual scavengers into entrepreneurs through the introduction of mini sewer jetting vehicles and providing training and safety measures to them. Introduction of mini sewer jetting vehicles has become a role model for other cities.

Hyderabad is the only city in the country to be selected for the award under cities with a population over 10 lakh category. Apart from the national award, Rs 10 lakh cash award has also been announced to the city. A few days ago, the city has been declared as Open Defecation Free double plus city (ODF++) by Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan expressed happiness over the award to the city and said that this will further increase the responsibility to work hard for all the all- round development of the city. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said that with the city getting two recognitions for ODF++ and national Swachhata Excellence award, he hoped that the city will do much better in Swacch Survekshan 2019 ranking this year.

The Commissioner said that corporation has recognised unemployed, semi skilled women and SHGs from every ward and were enrolled by Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of GHMC as Swachh Community Resource Persons (CRPs) or Swachh Dhooths. These CRPs were trained and allotted 600 households each to promote source segregation and ensure that all respective households give segregated waste to the garbage collector.

Besides GHMC has replaced tricycles with 2,500 Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) and these SAT vehicles were allotted to the existing and eligible rickshaw pullers, rag pickers etc for effective door-to-door collection of garbage. The rag pickers will act as a driver cum owner of the SAT and their family members will work as a helper to collect the waste from households.

Each SAT is tied-up with 500-600 households and collect Rs 50 per month as a user chargers.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) Swachhata Excellence Awards have been instituted by MoHUA to recognise the Area Level Federations (ALFs), City Level Federations (CLFs) and Urban Local Bodies working towards achieving sanitation outcomes and promoting dignified livelihoods in the sanitation sector.