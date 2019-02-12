Home States Telangana

HC to hear taken up PIL on cow protection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court will hear a taken up PIL case regarding “Cows crammed in a truck for transportation to abattoirs” on the city outskirts recently which was caught by BJP MLA Raja Singh and others and handed over them to police for necessary action. 

The bench will hear the PIL which was based on a news item published in a daily stating that about 63 cows and calves were being transported in a DCM vehicle which was proceeding towards Shamirpet. After hearing the same, the BJP MLA and the members of Cow Protection Dal and Hindu Tigers Team rushed to the spot and apprehended the vehicle driver who revealed that he was transporting the cows to Sangareddy abattoir.

