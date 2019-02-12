CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu buy MLAs, but don’t serve the poor: Irani

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani on Monday launched an attack against Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States. She said that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘had enough money to buy MLAs from rival parties but not to serve poor people in their States’.

She made these comments while addressing a meeting in Mahbubnagar with party workers from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella. Without naming Naidu directly, the minister said that sone people were going to Delhi and holding dharnas. She was hinting at Naidu’s day-long fast in the nation’s capital, demanding special category status (SCS) for his State.

Irani then moved on to TRS, blaming its leader Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly obstructing the NDA government’s efforts to provide ten per cent reservation to socially and economically backward persons from upper caste communities. “Out party treats all its workers as part of one family.

This is a party that has made Narendra Modi, a man from a humble background, the Prime Minister of this country,” she said. The minister then mocked leaders of Opposition parties. “It is ironic that so many leaders who are knee-deep in corruption are the ones to point fingers at the PM,” she said.