Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu buy MLAs, but don’t serve the poor: Irani

She made these comments while addressing a meeting in Mahbubnagar with party workers from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella.

Published: 12th February 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani on Monday launched an attack against Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States. She said that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘had enough money to buy MLAs from rival parties but not to serve poor people in their States’.

She made these comments while addressing a meeting in Mahbubnagar with party workers from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella. Without naming Naidu directly, the minister said that sone people were going to Delhi and holding dharnas. She was hinting at Naidu’s day-long fast in the nation’s capital, demanding special category status (SCS) for his State. 

Irani then moved on to TRS, blaming its leader Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly obstructing the NDA government’s efforts to provide ten per cent reservation to socially and economically backward persons from upper caste communities. “Out party treats all its workers as part of one family.

This is a party that has made Narendra Modi, a man from a humble background, the Prime Minister of this country,” she said. The minister then mocked leaders of Opposition parties. “It is ironic that so many leaders who are knee-deep in corruption are the ones to point fingers at the PM,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Chandrababu Naidu K Chandrasekhar Rao Smriti Irani BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp