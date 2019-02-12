Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has no good record in democratic values: Yogendra Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swaraj Abhiyan National President Yogendra Yadav dismissed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal Front as an alternative to BJP or Congress in the next General Elections stating that the latter did not have a “good record” in terms of democratic values. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event here on Monday, Yadav, who was accompanied by TJS founder M Kodandaram, said: “When people like KCR say they are alternatives (to BJP and Congress), I do not know whether to laugh or to cry. Because in terms of records on democracy, is KCR’s record better than that of BJP? Modi, KCR, Mamata (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) are of the same material.”

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav

speaks during a press meet in Hyderabad on

Monday | S Senbagapandiyan

Yadav, who has been a senior fellow at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, described several parties’ attempts to find a supposed alternative as the “real problem”. “Those who seek to oppose the current regime in terms of policies and programme are no different. The only thing different right now is that BJP thinks it can get votes by inciting hatred against Muslims. Other parties hope to get Muslim votes and that is why they do not incite hatred against Muslims. That is the only difference.”

Yadav described an alternative to the two national parties as those having an agenda and vision that was different from what existed in the country. He also termed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a communal party.

In response to a question which termed the 33 per cent vote that BJP got in 2014 as “communal” and the rest as “secular”, Yadav asked if the votes for MIM, Muslim League and Akali Dal were also “secular”. “To believe that BJP is the only communal organisation in the country is not a correct assumption,” he said.

‘Reclaiming the Republic’

Yogendra Yadav and M Kodandaram also released “Reclaiming the Republic”, an action point formed by activists to try and set a different agenda for political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The action point, available on the Internet under the address www.reclaimingtherepublic.in seeks to examine the different challenges our country is facing at present.