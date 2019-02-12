Legacy of slain IPS officer KS Vyas lives on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Monday underscored the importance of police reforms introduced by slain IPS officer KS Vyas during his time. “Telangana State police has implemented reforms such as friendly policing and have used technology in a way Vyas would have,” he said. Reddy was speaking at the 23rd Memorial lecture of K S Vyas, organised by the TS Police Academy (TSPA), at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet. K Srinath Reddy, a professor and president of Public Health Foundation of India, delivered a lecture on ‘India’s road to universal health coverage.

Speaking at the event, Mahender Reddy said that Vyas’ legacy continues to live in Telangana. “State police is an extremely citizen-friendly department. We hope to address the root cause of every police problem and we are a pioneer in implementing the technology. We collaborate with other departments, NGOs and all stakeholders, with the singular aim of making Telangana safe, secure and a livable place,” he said. The DGP stressed upon the importance of enforcing social legislation such so as to ensure the quality of life to the people.

TSPA director Santosh Mehra noted how Greyhounds and SIB — institutions built by Vyas — are emulated across the country in States fighting against left-wing extremism (LWE). “It was because of Vyas that AP and Telangana police were able to eliminate LWE,” he said.

Mehra added said that Vyas, despite being a very senior IPS officer, was a hands on person, who led from the front. His physical presence in the field, influenced and inspired a whole generation of policemen including Mahender Reddy and RP Thakur who are now heads of police forces of Telangana and AP respectively.