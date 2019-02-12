Leopard sighted on ICRISAT campus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

A leopard was sighted at ICRISAT (International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics) campus on the city’s outskirts near Patancheru triggering panic in the area. The leopard was sighted last week by the security officials while they were on patrol. A video was also shot by one of them, in which the leopard could be seen walking on a mud path.

ICRISAT communications head Jayashree Balasubramanian said soon after the leopard straying into the campus was reported, the forest department was informed about it. When contacted, Telangana forest department Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Munindra said, “Soon after we were informed we sent our staff to the campus and installed two cages to trap the leopard along with some camera traps, which captured a few pictures of the animal.”

He said it is difficult to exactly pinpoint from which forest the animal could have strayed into ICRISAT campus as leopards can travel long distances without being sighted. It may be recalled that a similar incident had happened in ICRISAT in 2014. And it took five months to trap the animal.