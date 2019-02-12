Maoist couple to surrender before Telangana police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a major setback to the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Oggu Satwaji alias Sudhakar, central committee member (CCM) and in-charge of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh State party, is likely to surrender in two days before the Telangana police, along with his wife Neelima alias Padma.

According to police officials, the Maoist couple is currently in Ranchi and is likely to reach the city by Tuesday night. Satwaji, a sharpshooter and the alleged mastermind behind a number of landmine blasts, is native to Sarangpur village of Nirmal in Telangana. He also figures in the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reportedly, Satwaji and Neelima have played a key role in radicalisation of the cadre in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. “We received inputs from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that the couple has decided to surrender. In Telangana, the couple carry bounties of `25 lakh and `10 lakh respectively on their heads,” sources said.