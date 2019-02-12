Home States Telangana

North East cultural festival to be held from February 14 to 17 in Hyderabad

During the festival, artisans from the North East will display their textile works and merchandise like Naga shawls, bamboo products, dry flowers and cane bamboo, all which will also be put on sale.

Delegates from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam posing to announce the schedule of ‘Octave-North East Cultural Festival’ on Monday. The fest will be held between February 14 and 17 in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

HYDERABAD:  The State Tourism Department, in association with South Central Zone Cultural Centre, will organise the Grand OCTAVE Festival with an aim to promote the art and culture of the eight northeastern states at Shilparamam from February 14 to 17. During the festival, artisans from the North East will display their textile works and merchandise like Naga shawls, bamboo products, dry flowers and cane bamboo, all which will also be put on sale. Around 300 folk artists from these state will also be participating in the festival.

Around 300 folk artists from Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim will also perform their traditional songs and dances at the four-day festival. For instance, those from Tripura would perform Sangria Mog, a ritualistic dance of the Mog community in the State. Dancers from Mizoram would perform Cheraw, a colourful dance of the Mizos.

Sikkimese would pay homage to Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world, which to them is sacred. The Singhi Chham or the snow lion dance is a homage to the shape of the peak, which according to Sikkim legend looks like a snow lion. According to Tourism Department officials, visitors can also enjoy food from the North East between 2 pm and 9 pm during the festival.

North East cultural festival Grand OCTAVE

