Not enough in Budget for minorities: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday protested against the passing of the Interim Budget in Lok Sabha, citing that the allocation for Minorities, Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs in it was not enough.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Hyderabad MP said that despite several government bodies documenting the backwardness of Muslims in various parameters such as education, health and employment, the budget, presented by Minister Piyush Goyal, saw a decrease in allocation for post-matric scholarship for minorities.

He also questioned the usage of the `500-crore Haj Subsidy, which was abolished recently. “I myself had demanded its abolishment. But, what happened to the money?” he asked.