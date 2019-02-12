NRDC team meets MAUD Principal Secy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roland Hwang, managing director of the Climate and Clean Energy program, a part of the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC), met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday to discuss issues relating to advancing building energy efficiency and electric mobility.

The discussion focussed on advancing building energy efficiency through updates to the state energy conservation building code. Kumar asked the delegation, leading experts on energy efficiency, to suggest a statewide ‘cool roof programme’. “The proposal should make it mandatory for all new residential buildings, commercial establishments and government buildings to have cool rooftops,” Arvind Kumar said.