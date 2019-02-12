Offer better prices for turmeric or stabilise market conditions: CLP leader Mallu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that farmers in Telangana who produced turmeric and red jowar are anxious as no one is buying the farm produce, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the State government to either buy each quintal of turmeric at Rs10,000 or stabilise market conditions so that it will be bought at that price.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the CLP leader pointed out that when amount of turmeric produced across the world is considered, 70 per cent is contributed by India and 33 per cent of that is from Telangana. Vikramarka said that in 2007-2008 when Congress was in power, market conditions were stabilised and traders paid up to `15,000 per quintal and a farmer who produced 20 quintals of turmeric used to generate Rs 3 lakh income.

Stating that the price has dropped from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 now, he said only around `1 lakh is generated for the same amount of turmeric produced. The CLP leader said that if the State government is concerned about the farmers, Rs 10,000 per quintal has to be offered or market conditions have to stabilised so that the price is offered.

Regarding the red sorghum farmers, he said that the issue of middlemen who bring down price of the farm produce has to be addressed. He said that anxious farmers who grow red jowar and turmeric staged protest in Nizamabad on February 7 and that Congress party will stand by their side.

LS candidates list

Bhatti Vikramarka, meanwhile, said that Congress will finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections by end of the month. Regarding alliance with other political parties, he said that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy will hold consultations with senior leaders in the party and the recommendation will be forwarded to the party high command.

TPCC holds series of meetings

The preparations of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have gained pace as series of meetings with newly-formed committees were held on Monday. In the past one and half week, apart from appointing presidents of District Congress Committees, five committees, including Election Committee and Campaign Committees, were formed.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that they will request Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently appointed as the party’s general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, to campaign in Telangana too. TPCC informed that another set of meetings will be held from February 15, including Pradesh Election Committee meeting on February 17.