PwD throng Warangal collectorate for disability certificate

As the crowd got bigger and bigger at the collectorate, Collector M Haritha announced that the applications would be collected at the mandal level.

Persons with disabilities visit Warangal Rural collectorate to submit applications for Sadarem certificate| Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Officials of the Warangal Rural Collectorate witnessed the pouring in of several scores of persons with disabilities, along with their families, to their offices on Monday to submit their applications for the Sadarem Certificate (Disability Certificate). The certificate is mandatory in making them eligible for the Aasara Pension Scheme launched by the State government.

However, things were especially in a shambles with Monday being Grievance Day in the district; in addition to the applicants for the certificate, the collectorate was filled with unhappy citizens with their list of complaints. The chaos was such that the Warangal Rural collector, joint collector and the Revenue Development Officer collected the applications in person so as to reduce the burden on their staff. The crowd was such that the officials had to skip their lunch in order to finish their jobs. 

It is estimated that over 1,000 applications were received for the disability certificate owing to the State government’s proposition to increase the pension amount for persons with disabilities from Rs 1500 to Rs 3016 from the month of April. 

As the crowd got bigger and bigger at the collectorate, Collector M Haritha announced that the applications would be collected at the Mandal level. She also said that she would urge Area Hospitals to issue Sadarem certificates. Meanwhile, several applicants complained that they were forced to come to the collectorate as their sarpanches had refused to collect their applications. “We did not want to take any chance, and therefore, we came all the way to the collectorate to submit our forms,” said G Yadgiri of Narsampet

