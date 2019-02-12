Safety first: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to overhaul 2,400 buses

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bus commuters in the State can look forward to travelling in new and safer buses as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is looking to overhaul or replace close to 2,400 old buses. The government has roped in the multinational giant Tata Motors which has already begun working on around 230 buses.

Right from city buses to Express and Palle Velugu buses, the repair of buses is estimated to cost Rs 450 crores. Senior RTC officials, explaining the process, said that buses are usually replaced if they had either been driven for more than 13 lakh kilometres or if they were older than 15 years, whichever one was earlier.

“When buses are run for more than 13 lakh kilometres or are older than 15 years, according to a clause in the Motor Vehicles Act, their working condition is first assessed. If their condition is beyond the specified parameters, its parts will be replaced and it is serviced before being taken back on the road. If it cannot be salvaged, it is sent to the scrap yard,” the official said.

The Corporation also plans to introduce more safety measures in RTC buses. This decision comes after a relatively higher number of road accidents being reported in 2018. The Kondagattu accident, in particular, was an eye-opener for the RTC and the people about the condition of the former’s fleet.

For Hyderabad, this means at least 400 buses will be replaced while the rest be sent to serve as either Palle Velugu or Express buses. Work on each vehicle, for the new body cast and other replacements, would cost approximately Rs 8.5 Lakh. “The vehicles due for replacement under the super luxury, deluxe category are buses having crossed mileage of 7.5 Lakhs. These buses are then replaced as ordinary buses,” added a former senior RTC official. On the whole, over 65% of buses will be fabricated into the non-luxury category and 35% into special buses.