Home States Telangana

Safety first: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to overhaul 2,400 buses

The Kondagattu accident, in particular, was an eye-opener for the RTC and the people about the condition of the former’s fleet. 

Published: 12th February 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC-bus

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Apoorva Jayachandran 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Bus commuters in the State can look forward to travelling in new and safer buses as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is looking to overhaul or replace close to 2,400 old buses. The government has roped in the multinational giant Tata Motors which has already begun working on around 230 buses. 

Right from city buses to Express and Palle Velugu buses, the repair of buses is estimated to cost Rs 450 crores. Senior RTC officials, explaining the process, said that buses are usually replaced if they had either been driven for more than 13 lakh kilometres or if they were older than 15 years, whichever one was earlier. 

“When buses are run for more than 13 lakh kilometres or are older than 15 years, according to a clause in the Motor Vehicles Act, their working condition is first assessed. If their condition is beyond the specified parameters, its parts will be replaced and it is serviced before being taken back on the road. If it cannot be salvaged, it is sent to the scrap yard,” the official said.

The Corporation also plans to introduce more safety measures in RTC buses. This decision comes after a relatively higher number of road accidents being reported in 2018. The Kondagattu accident, in particular, was an eye-opener for the RTC and the people about the condition of the former’s fleet. 

For Hyderabad, this means at least 400 buses will be replaced while the rest be sent to serve as either Palle Velugu or Express buses. Work on each vehicle, for the new body cast and other replacements, would cost approximately Rs 8.5 Lakh. “The vehicles due for replacement under the super luxury, deluxe category are buses having crossed mileage of 7.5 Lakhs. These buses are then replaced as ordinary buses,” added a former senior RTC official. On the whole, over 65% of buses will be fabricated into the non-luxury category and 35% into special buses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana Buses Palle Velugu buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp