TRS MP expresses concern over funds allocation to Telangana under PM-KISAN programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP AP Jithender Reddy said that it was highly deplorable that of Rs 75,000 crore earmarked under PM-KISAN scheme farmers, the Telangana State would receive only Rs 2,800 crore per year. Participating in the debate on interim Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Monday, Jithender Reedy said that Rythu Bandhu is a big scheme than the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

“We have been implementing investment support scheme —Rythu Bandhu — to 58.33 lakh farmers. The government is giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year. The State government will be spending Rs 15,000 crore per year in Telangana on Rythu Bandhu from next financial year,” Jithender Reddy explained.

He said that the total amount earmarked by the Central government under PM-KISAN was just five times more than the TS government’s allocation. But, the total number of farmers to be benefited under PM-KISAN is 29 times larger than the farmers existing in Telangana. “This is a cause for concern.”

‘Give KLIS national status’

Jithender Reddy also mentioned the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and demanded that the Centre should accord national project status on it. The KLIS was intended to irrigate 18 lakh acres of new ayauct, besides stabilising another 17 lakh acres, he said.

Meanwhile, Jithender Reddy mentioned about the plight of Telugu students in US in the Lok Sabha under Special Mentions. He said that Telangana students were arrested in US. “I would like to remind you of the unfortunate happening in the United States of America, where the Department of Homeland Security recently carried out an undercover operation at the university in Detroit. As many as 600 students had enrolled in the fake university, established to entrap vulnerable foreign students.

Many of them are from my State of Telangana and unfortunately, students who belong to my constituency of Mahbubnagar also got detained. So far, 129 students have been arrested. Most of the students were not aware that the university was operating illegally, and our children now face prosecution in the United States,” Reddy said.

“I request the government to take a holistic view of the issue. They should be provided with legal assistance. For the sake of their worried parents, for the sake of our students, I urge the government to take concrete action against the same and see that the boys are not harassed.”