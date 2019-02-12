Telangana officials meet tourism min

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegate of State government officials on Monday met Union Tourism Minister K J Alphonse, voicing their demand to include Ramappa lake in the Central Government’s Prasad scheme. Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetaram Naik, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Panyala Bhupathi Reddy and General Manager M Surender met Alphonse and discussed a few proposals with him. They requested him to include Ramappa in the Tribal Circuit under the Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan plan and proposed to grant two houseboats.