Telangana officials meet tourism min

HYDERABAD: A delegate of State government officials on Monday met Union Tourism Minister K J Alphonse, voicing their demand to include Ramappa lake in the Central Government’s Prasad scheme. Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetaram Naik, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Panyala Bhupathi Reddy and General Manager M Surender met Alphonse and discussed a few proposals with him. They requested him to include Ramappa in the Tribal Circuit under the Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan plan and proposed to grant two houseboats.
