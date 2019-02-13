Home States Telangana

Cash-for-vote: ED summons TPCC working president Revanth Reddy

Published: 13th February 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to TPCC working president and former MLA A Revanth Reddy, for questioning in connection with the cash-for-vote scam. Revanth Reddy was asked to appear before them within seven days from the receipt of the notice. Earlier in the day, ED questioned Revanth’s aide and Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy in connection with the case registered by the Telangana ACB in 2015. Narender’s two sons were also questioned.

Speaking to media after coming out of questioning, Narender, a former MLA from erstwhile Warangal district, said that he had replied to all questions posed by investigators. But dragging his sons into the case, when they do not have any political affiliations, has pained him he said. “We have been co-operating with the investigating agencies from the time the case was booked.

I will continue to cooperate with them and share whatever information I have with regards to their queries.” he said. ED had earlier served notices to Narender Reddy to appear for questioning. On Tuesday, the investigators questioned him and his two sons separately for more than five hours at their Fateh Maidan Road office.

According to sources, Narender was questioned on the source of the Rs 50 lakh cash, which Revanth Reddy offered to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson. As Revanth has been accused of bribing Elvis Stephenson with Rs 5 crore to vote for Narender Reddy in the election, he was also questioned. Earlier ACB had also summoned Narender Reddy in connection with the case and questioned him over the allegations of the source of the money which Revanth Reddy was caught with. ACB had filed a chargesheet in this case. Revanth Reddy and Narender Reddy were with Telugu Desam Party at the time of the incident but later switched to Congress.

