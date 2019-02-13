Home States Telangana

Check-ins at Hyderabad airport to be faster with facial recognition

It is understood that with the implementation of ATRS, baggage screening would become automated and the deployment of CISF for the same would no longer be required.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

One of the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) systems that will soon be operational at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad | Express

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad is all set to introduce the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) that will minimise the rush during check-in and security check. It was first introduced at Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru and had helped the passengers in avoiding long queues during a security check. RGIA has also planned to install India’s first GHIAL Facial Recognition system as part of the digiyatra scheme.

It is understood that with the implementation of ATRS, baggage screening would become automated and the deployment of CISF for the same would no longer be required. The system has been designed to accelerate the processes of human and carry-on luggage screenings and it is understood that the system would complete the whole process in 25 seconds and if a bag with a suspicious item arrives, the system would divert it to the ‘reject line’. 

The system would also return the empty trays to the preparation area. At present 5 ATRS machines have been installed in the airport.  The latest facial recognition system will have facilities for the passengers to input their travel details, along with personal details, into the kiosk with a 360-degree photograph, which will be accessible for the officials at the security check and the same will also be installed at the departure and boarding gate. 

Once the system accepts the picture and details, a unique QR Code will be generated. This QR code will be unique for each and can store the details of the passenger permanently for future trips in and out of the city. The trial version of the facial recognition system has already been installed for the ground staff.

360-degree photo
Passengers will soon have to input their travel details, along with personal details, into the kiosk with a 360-degree photograph, which will be accessible to the officials later

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Face recognition software RGIA Hyderabad Airport ATRS CISF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp