Cops after hockey star for fake certificate

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: He evaded opponents with a hockey stick in his hand for over 300 times he represented the nation. Nowadays, N Mukesh Kumar is dodging Hyderabad police, as an FIR has been filed against him (on January 25) at Bowenpally police station for “fraudulently obtaining a Scheduled Caste certificate.” Bowenpally police informed Express on Tuesday that they are on the lookout for the former player. “We are yet to locate him,” police sources said.

The case dates back to June 25, 2007, when the brothers’ employers Indian Airlines called for verification of their community certificates.More than a decade later, the Scheduled Castes Development Department directed the District Magistrate “to take immediate action.”

On January 18, the Tahsildar’s office, Tirumalagiri Mandal (Hyderabad district),wrote to Bowenpally police to file a criminal case against the brothers. Mukesh represented India at three Olympics, from 1992 to 2000. He is a Padma Shri and also a recipient of the Arjuna award.