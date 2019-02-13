Home States Telangana

‘Spirited’ Akkampet villagers gear up for anti-liquor movement

About 60 men and women from the village recently met Warangal (Rural) District Collector M Haritha and urged her to take action against the people running belt shops in the village.

WARANGAL:  Home to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, on whose call thousands of people joined the revolutionary Telangana movement, the tiny village of Akkampet is no stranger to mass agitations.
Now, the locals of the iconic village are once again gearing up for a mass movement, this time for the imposition of total prohibition on liquor in the village. It was just about five years ago that they had successfully freed Akkampet from the brewing and consumption of ‘gudumba’, a form of illicitly-distilled (ID) liquor.

“Though the belt shops are having a free run selling liquor, both the police and excise authorities have been turning a blind eye to this,” they had alleged.The villagers also lodged a complaint with Warangal (R) Excise Superintendent P Srinivas Rao and urged him to take action against the excise officials who were encouraging the sale at belt shops. 

 “If the excise officer fails to take any action as promised, then we will launch a mass agitation to exert pressure on authorities,” states farmer M Krishnam Raju, one of the key persons heading the anti-liquor movement in the village.

According to him, the presence of belt shops in the village does more than just affect the health and financial condition of the villagers. Though the movement is just in its initial stage, the people involved look determined to achieve what they have set out to do.

