Teachers’ transfers  to be decided soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to take up inter-district transfers of teachers this month. Chief Secretary SK Joshi assured teachers’ unions on Tuesday that the inter-district transfer of teachers, based on spousal grounds, would be taken up shortly.

Legislative Council Chief Whip Paturi Sudhakar Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday who, while responding positively, and wanted Reddy to meet the Chief Secretary. Sudhakar Reddy along with PRTU state president M Anji Reddy called on Joshi and requested him to issue necessary orders. Sudhakar Reddy later said that the Chief Secretary responded positively.