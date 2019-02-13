Telangana High Court issues order for transfer of all AP origin cases to Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The full bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed for transfer of all AP origin cases, including writ appeals, contempt and review petitions, to the AP High Court. As for other cases pertaining to both AP and Telangana states, it said that the chief justice of Telangana High Court would take the final administrative decision with regard to either transfer the case to AP high court or to retain them in Telangana HC.

The bench said that all the matters pertaining to both states would necessarily have to be dealt with on a case to case basis and cannot be brought within the sweep of the administrative power vesting in the Chief Justice under the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. “Needless to state, cases in which Telangana figures as a party would not come within the ambit of Section 40(3) of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014.

Section 40 of the Act essentially deals with the proceedings which are liable to be transferred from Hyderabad High Court to the newly constituted High Court of Andhra Pradesh, owing to its jurisdiction being denuded under Section 40 (1) of the Act,’’the bench noted.

The bench was passing this order in the taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the president of AP HC Advocates’ Association with a plea to issue directions to the registry to transfer writ appeals, review petitions, contempt cases and so on to the AP high court at Amaravati.

While disposing of the PIL, the bench directed the registry to place all these writ appeals and similar cases before the Chief Justice for passing appropriate orders. The bench noted that all the writ appeals on hand pertain to the people of AP state or the properties situated there.