Telangana High Court advocates stop work, demand funds for welfare programmes

A large number of advocates later undertook a protest rally from the high court gate to Madina Circle by raising slogans, carrying placards in support of their demands.

Telangana High court advocates stage a dharna near Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The proceedings in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday almost came to a standstill with the members of the High Court Advocates’ Association abstained from court work following a call given by the Bar Council of India. As soon as the courts started functioning for the day at 10.15 am, the protesting advocates went to the court halls requesting their colleague to cooperate with their decision to boycott the court work.

A large number of advocates later undertook a protest rally from the high court gate to Madina Circle by raising slogans, carrying placards in support of their demands. Later, they staged a dharna in front of the high court gate. Talking to newsmen, association president C Damodar Reddy criticised the Central government for its failure to provide Rs 5,000 crore allocation in the annual budget for welfare of lawyers and to promote schemes providing Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage (death benefit), Rs 10,000 monthly stipend to junior advocates, modernisation of libraries, health cards to advocates and their family members and so on. They also urged for implementation of Advocates’ Protection Act. 

Later in the evening, the advocates who included members of the Telangana Bar Council, High Court Advocates’ Association and other bar associations took out a rally from People’s Plaza near Necklace Road to Raj Bhavan where they submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan on the issue. Police security was provided along the route to prevent any untoward incident.

Bar council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, association president C Damodar Reddy and others were present. Meanwhile, advocates working in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other places have also extended support to the protest called by the Bar Council of India to press for their demands.

Memorandum submitted to Governor 
Telangana Bar Council, High Court Advocates’ Association and other bar associations took out a rally from People’s Plaza near Necklace Road to Raj Bhavan where they submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan on the issue. Police security was provided along the route to prevent any untoward incident. 

