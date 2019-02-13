Home States Telangana

Top Maoist leader Buriyar Sathwaji, wife surrender in Telangana

The couple also decided to leave the organization due to atrocities on women cadre, forcing some women Maoists to commit suicide.

Published: 13th February 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Top Maoist leader Buriyar Sathwaji and his wife Vydugula Aruna, also a Maoist, surrendered before the Telangana Police on Wednesday.

A key member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Central Committee and hailing from Nirmal district of Telangana, Sathwaji had been associated with the Maoist movement for over two decades.

For the last five years, he was working as a member of the Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) of the Central Military Commission of the banned outfit. Operating from Bihar and Jharkhand, he was also in-charge of the Bihar Regional Committee.

Vydugula Aruna, 43, who hails from Warangal rural district of Telangana, was also associated with the Maoist movement for over two decades. She was State Committee Member, Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee.

The couple surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy saying they were disillusioned with the party for straying away from its objective to work for the people.

The couple also decided to leave the organization due to atrocities on women cadre, forcing some women Maoists to commit suicide. Maoist chief Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basvaraj's wife Ramakka alias Sharada also committed suicide in 2010.

Satwajhi told police that there were differences among the top leaders, especially leaders from the local tribes and those from Telangana.

"The party functioning has deteriorated and is more on the lines of criminal gangs who loot people and amass wealth for their development using party as a platform," the police quoted the surrendered Maoist as saying.

He claimed that vexed with the leadership which is working to serve their vested interests, many cadres are willing to give up extremism.

As Satwajhi carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh and his wife Rs 10 lakh on their heads, the money would be given to them so that they can join the mainstream and begin a new life, the police chief said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Naxals Buriyar Sathwaji Vydugula Arun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp