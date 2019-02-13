TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asks cadre to buckle up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday asked DCC presidents and leaders of mandal and district divisions to get into election mode as the Election Commission of India might announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections by the end of this month. Interacting with them in a teleconference, the PCC chief told the leaders to work hard to improve the party’s prospects as time was running out.

He pointed out that Lok Sabha elections would be a fight between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Congress should focus on promises forgotten by the NDA.“Modi had promised to credit Rs15 lakh in bank accounts of everyone but in the end, he let them down.

After Modi became PM, development took a back seat and minorities are feeling insecure. Also, unemployment has become a major problem in the country,” he said and reiterated that once AICC chief Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister, agriculture loans would be waived across the country. Reddy will soon review party prospects in other constituencies in the State.