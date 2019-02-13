Home States Telangana

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asks cadre to buckle up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

After Modi became PM, development took a back seat and minorities are feeling insecure.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday asked DCC presidents and leaders of mandal and district divisions to get into election mode as the Election Commission of India might announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections by the end of this month. Interacting with them in a teleconference, the PCC chief told the leaders to work hard to improve the party’s prospects as time was running out.

He pointed out that Lok Sabha elections would be a fight between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra  Modi and that the Congress should focus on promises forgotten by the NDA.“Modi had promised to credit Rs15 lakh in bank accounts of everyone but in the end, he let them down.

After Modi became PM, development took a back seat and minorities are feeling insecure. Also, unemployment has become a major problem in the country,” he said and reiterated that once AICC chief Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister, agriculture loans would be waived across the country. Reddy will soon review party prospects in other constituencies in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy TPCC President 2019 Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp