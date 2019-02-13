TRS MP Vinod Kumar asks for Rajiv Rahadari to be made national highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP B Vinod Kumar requested the Central government to declare Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam (HRK) Rajiv Rahadari as a National Highway. He raised the matter in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Kumar said that widening and deepening of roadways were a priority for both the Central and Telangana State governments.

“I would like to bring to notice that the Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam (HRK) Rajiv Rahadari needs to be declared a National Highway. As mentioned by me several times in the House, the Highway faces massive traffic.

Hence, declaring it a National Highway will cater to this traffic by further development of the highway. The highway connecting Nagpur, Chandrapur, Mancherial and Ramgundam is already a National Highway (NH 63). The Central government just needs to stretch the respective highway till Karimnagar,” Vinod Kumar said.