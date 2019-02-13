Home States Telangana

TRS MP Vinod Kumar asks for Rajiv Rahadari to be made national highway

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar requested the Central government to declare Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam (HRK) Rajiv Rahadari as a National Highway.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS MP B Vinod Kumar requested the Central government to declare Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam (HRK) Rajiv Rahadari as a National Highway. He raised the matter in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Kumar said that widening and deepening of roadways were a priority for both the Central and Telangana State governments.

“I would like to bring to notice that the Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam (HRK) Rajiv Rahadari needs to be declared a National Highway. As mentioned by me several times in the House, the Highway faces massive traffic.

Hence, declaring it a National Highway will cater to this traffic by further development of the highway. The highway connecting Nagpur, Chandrapur, Mancherial and Ramgundam is already a National Highway (NH 63). The Central government just needs to stretch the respective highway till Karimnagar,” Vinod Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS MP Vinod Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp