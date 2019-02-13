Home States Telangana

Telangana State Council of Higher Education moots system to aid students with information on US universities

The higher education department does not have a concrete plan to tackle issues like that of the fake University of Farmington which led to the arrest of eight and detention of another 130.

Published: 13th February 2019

University, Fake US university
By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite nearly 110 Telugu students still languishing in different detention centres across the US and many likely to stay there for couple more months, back home the higher education department does not have a concrete plan to tackle issues like that of the fake University of Farmington which led to arrest of eight and detention of another 130.

Though the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had inked an MoU with American Telugu Association (ATA) and American Telangana Association (ATA-USA), with an aim to facilitate teacher training and students exchange programmes along with creating awareness on universities, a senior official from the Council said, “We want to facilitate this but we are still in the thinking stage.”

“We are seeking the support of Indian American diaspora to help create a small cell for a query-based information system to help students get details like ranking and accreditation of a particular university. We do not want students from Telangana to be cheated by agents and want to act like a channel between students and Telugu associations. In the next couple of month we will be taking this forward,” said Prof V Venkata Ramana, Vice Chairman, TSCHE.  

He added that efforts will be stepped up to educate prospective students going to America by directing them to talk to the Consulate and other people before they leave India. “We strongly advise the students check the accreditation conduct background checks about their universities with due diligence,” added Prof Ramana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad too raised the issue with its affiliated colleges at a meeting held last week. Speaking to Express, vice chancellor Prof A Venugopal Reddy said that during the meeting where affiliation norms were discussed, all BTech and Pharmacy college principals and managements were instructed to create awareness among their students on the issue. “Since we can do it individually, colleges have been instructed to tell students the kind of problems they can face if they do not do,” he said.

Of the 600 students enrolled in the fake University of Farmington, nearly 90 per cent of the students are from the two Telugu States and of these nearly 90 per cent are from Telangana. Though official numbers are not available, it is estimated that less than 20 students are out on bonds and less than a couple would have returned to India. 

American Telugu Association  (ATA) president, Parmesh Bheemreddy while holding the US Homeland and Security Investigations (HSI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accountable for the misery of the entrapped Indian students, added that students too need to be thorough with their homework.US state department too should review the schools instead of trying to entrap students in an operation lasting several years, he said.

