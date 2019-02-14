17 detained Telugu students opt for voluntary departure from USA

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 17 Telugu students put up in two detention centres in Michigan in connection with their enrolment in the fraudulent University of Farmington have decided to opt for voluntary departure from the US. In the initial hearing on Tuesday, 15 students were given the opportunity to leave US on their own. “This is called voluntary departure wherein such candidates will not have any deportation orders against their names. They can purchase their own tickets and fly home,” said Randy Samona, an attorney.

A total of 20 students have been jailed in two centres in Michigan of which three have already left, one, a US citizen is fighting the case and another has been deported. As many as eight were lodged in Monroe County Jail and the remaining nine were in Battle Creek county jail.

Samona said that though each case will be different, a majority of them will be able to go back home. “They can visit the US consulate in their country and can reapply for another visa to come back to the US,” he said.The court has given time till February 26 for the detainees to leave the country and it is expected that the students will start leaving by Wednesday itself depending upon the availability of flights and officials of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Until then, students will continue to stay in the detention centres.

Venkat Manthena, a member of the American Telangana Association - USA, said the students who had deposed before the judge had the option to either fight the case or accept voluntary departure. “Almost all have opted for voluntary departure and are hoping that they will not be barred from re-entry into US,” he said.

Besides the detainees at the two Monroe and Battle Creek county jails, three students in Georgia are also facing hearing. Of this only one got voluntary departure. The other two will face the next hearing on February 24. In yet another hearing, the detainees were given the option to be released on an unsecured bond but the option of voluntary departure was not offered to them.

Parmesh Bheemreddy, president, ATA, said “They can’t leave immediately, plus they also have to shell out extra for Y class ticket that they are mandated to purchase. Paying for their legal services, this will add to their financial distress. But of course, one can’t blame the US government too because this is the procedure,” he said.

’govt didn’t spend a penny on students’

The Indian-American diaspora that is aiding the detained students is not very happy at the pace with which the case is progressing. They rue that the Indian government is not raising as much hue and cry as it should. Though the consular access had been granted within a few days for the arrests, there have been allegations that the government did not provide any legal or financial assistance to the students. Recently, the American Telugu Association (ATA) too wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs asking them to expedite the process. Parmesh Bheemreddy, president, said that its high time the MEA steps up its efforts. “ Only a handful of students have got voluntary departure and for that too they need to wait two weeks,” he said.