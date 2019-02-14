‘CAG report has proven us right, Rahul Gandhi is spreading misinformation’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, reacting to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Parliament on the ongoing Rafale deal controversy, said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation. The senior BJP leader said that the report is far from what Gandhi perceived and added that the Supreme Court had already said there were no discrepancies in the Rafale deal.

“All the facts have been made clear in the CAG report. The misinformation spread by Congress president Rahul Gandhi is far from the truth,” he said, adding that Gandhi was indulging in such talks to gain “political mileage” as elections are around the corner. Meanwhile, Rao added that BJP candidates for the upcoming polls have not been finalised yet. “The announcement of names could be done in the first week of March. There is no fixed date as such,” he said.

Amit Shah to visit Nizamabad this month

BJP State president K LAxman on Wednesday said that party supremo Amit Shah would address a public meeting in Nizamabad this month-end as part of preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The party has planned an extensive voter outreach programme for which BJP general secretary Ram Madhav will also participate. Laxman also came down heavily on the ruling TRS. He said the full cabinet has not been formed though two months have passed since the party assumed power. “KCR doesn’t seem interested in governing the State,” he said.