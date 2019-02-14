CEC Arora reviews poll preparation in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora reviewed the preparedness of officials concerned for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections here on Wednesday.

EVM, Voting

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora reviewed the preparedness of officials concerned for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections here on Wednesday. Arora held discussions with officials on the preparation of electoral rolls, law and order situation and availability of quality manpower for the conduct of the elections. 

The officials informed the CEC that all preparations were going on as per the directions of the ECI.  The present visit of the Chief Election Commissioner will be followed by a visit by the full Commission shortly. Speaking to reporters later, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said that they would conduct an examination for polling staff to decide whether they are eligible to discharge their duties as assistant returning officers (AROs) or not.

The examination will be held in Delhi on February 20. He said that several trainers from other States were imparting training to the State staff on poll duties, EVMs, election expenditure and other related issues.  

Kumar said that there was a good response to enrolment of first-time voters. Around 10 lakh first-time voters enrolled this time, he said.  The total changes including additions or deletions were 27.31 lakh after the Assembly polls, he added.

