Committee to look into JPS exam issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to refer to a special committee, comprised of experts, to look into a dispute raised regarding questions given in the written test held to fill 9,355 Junior Panchayat secretary (JPS) posts, and to take a decision based on the committee’ report. ​

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was disposing off batch petitions filed by aspiring candidates from across the State, complaining of irregularities in the conduct of the test and lack of transparency in the selection process for filling the JPS posts.

The petitioners pointed out various irregularities. They said that 14 questions were given in English language to the Telugu medium candidates and that there were mistakes in nine. In all, about 4.62 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. After hearing the case, the judge directed the government to refer the said 14 and nine questions to an experts’ committee along with the final key of the written test.