CPI(Maoist) biggies surrender to Telangana police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Oggu Sathwaji alias Sudhakar who was transferred by the party leadership to its Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) surrendered before the Telangana Police on Wednesday along with his wife and CPI (Maoist) State Committee member Neelima alias Madhavi after allegedly falling out with party leaders.

“Sudhakar has differences with leaders of the Revolutionary Communist Party of India’s (RCI) Maoist Central Committee,” DGP Mahendar Reddy told mediapersons.“The way the CPI (Maoist) leadership in Bihar and Jharkhand functions is the opposite of how a body with revolutionary ideology should work. It is anything but people-centric and runs like a criminal gang,” the couple said.

“Eastern Regional Bureau secretary Kishan and other senior leaders have been unable to rein in dissenting forces in the party,” they added. Satwaji hails from Sangapur in Nirmal district. He belongs to a poor Kurma family. He married Neelima in 1998 while they were working together in the Revolutionary Students Union.