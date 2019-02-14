Don’t splurge, plant a sapling instead: KTR

By Express News Service

TRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to leaders and workers of TRS to plant a sapling, and not splurge money on banners and advertisements, to celebrate the birthday of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao’s birthday falls on February 17.

On Twitter, Rama Rao said: “On the eve of our CM KCR’s birthday on February 17, I appeal to all the leaders and party workers of TRS not to splurge money on banners and advertisements. Instead, let each of us plant a sapling to express affection towards our leader.”