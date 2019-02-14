Home States Telangana

GHMC official assaulted for razing illegal structure

Published: 14th February 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two youngsters claiming to be relatives of a police official assaulted a JCB driver and a GHMC official who was overseeing the demolition of an illegal structure at Khanamet village in Madhapur. The duo forced the town planning officer and driver into a car and beat them up until the vehicle reached Madhapur Police Station. 

The structure stands on survey number 41/9 on a plot of land over which Tollywood producer D Suresh Babu and the family of the youngsters identified as Srujan and Suresh claim ownership.The GHMC was informed that illegal construction was taking place at the spot, after which a team was sent to check and demolish the construction.

When town planning official Anjaiah and JCB driver Srinivas entered the plot measuring 500 sq yards, Srujan and Suresh abused them. When the official tried to explain why he had been sent there, the youth pushed him aside and even beat up Srinivas when he tried to help Anjaiah.

They then put the two in a vehicle and took them to the police station. Sub-inspector A Srinivas said the accused thrashed the official and driver in the moving car and drove all the way to the police station. 
The youngsters have been booked for assault and criminal trespass. “The victims have been sent for medical examination and special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects,” Srinivas said. He added that the Srujan and Suresh were not related to any police officer.

