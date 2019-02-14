Asaduddin Owaisi slams Narendra Modi for being ‘proud’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for feeling “proud” of the 16th Lok Sabha because it has the highest number of women representatives, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that the current LS had the second lowest ever representation of Muslims.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia yes sir & BJP has NO Muslim MP ,this 16th Lok Sabha has only 23 Muslim MPs 2nd lowest Number in History Of Lok Sabha... will we see more Number of Muslims in 17th Lok Sabha ? (sic)”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had said, “We will be proud of this 16th Lok Sabha, as it saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. 44 first time women MPs were time elected to the Lok Sabha.”

