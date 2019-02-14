Home States Telangana

Plea against K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failure to constitute CoM

Published: 14th February 2019

By Express News Service

A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to forthwith constitute the Council of Ministers as per the provisions to Article 164 (1) (A) of the Constitution of India. TRSLP leader Chandrasekhar Rao was sworn in as chief minister on December 13 last year along with his party member Mahamood Ali as home minister, but there was no council of ministers till date even after 55 days, it pointed out.​

Petitioners K Balakrishna Mudiraj and J Shankar, student activists and Ph.D scholars of Osmania University, in their affidavit submitted that they intended to approach the minister concerned with grievances pertaining to the university students, but don’t know whom to should approach in the absence of ministers. Hence, they are constrained to approach the court for justice.

In fact, the people of the State were affected due to non-availability of ministers and are forced to approach the chief minister for redressal of every grievance. One of the essential principles of parliamentary democracy is the collective responsibility and there cannot be only one minister apart from the chief minister. Failure to constitute the council of ministers is a violation of Article 164 of the Constitution, they added.

The petitioners said that the Chief Minister has disregarded the provisions of Article 164 (1)(A) of the Constitution which states that there should be a minimum of 12 ministers. Under this Article, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, in the council of ministers in a State should not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of the State Assembly.

Even the Governor has not taken any steps to instruct the Chief Minister to follow the clear mandate of the Constitution, they noted.The CM and the Chief Secretary were named as respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.

