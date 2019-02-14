Oggu Sathwaji worked for RCS on Varavara Rao’s insistence: DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DGP M Mahendra Reddy said that Maoist leader Oggu Sathwaji, who surrendered to Telangana police on Wednesday, came in contact with revolutionary writer Varavara Rao while both were in jail to work for Rythu Coolie Sangam (RCS).

The DGP said Sathwaji after being released from jail in December 1989, started working in RCS under the guidance of Varavara Rao with whom he developed a close rapport in jail. He said when Rao was in jail year ago, Sathwaji met him, but there was no communication between them later.

Working almost for 35 years and promoted as Central committee member in the banned Maoist party, Sathwaji along with his wife said they have decided to surrender a year ago after Maoist party cadres turned into extortionists.

“Party is unable to conduct any programmes based on Marxist Leninst Maoist (MLM) ideology in ERB area. Most of the leadership and cadre are interested only in making money. In Dandakaranya, recruitment came down significantly and party is confined to Sukma and Bijapur districts only,” he said.