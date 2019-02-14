Today, Hyderabad celebrates love with pride

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country will on Thursday celebrate its first Valentine’s Day after the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on September 6, 2018, partially struck down IPC Section 377, decriminalising gay sex after decades of struggle by members of the LGBTQIA community.

To mark the occasion, a pub in Hitech City has gone all out to welcome persons of the community, making special arrangements for couples who have for long been in the closet.“We have had a very muted way of supporting gay pride in Hyderabad so far, which is why we wanted to introduce something to encourage same-sex partners to venture out and celebrate love,” says Zak Khan from Dock Forty Five.

Many in the community have hailed the move as very few public spaces in the city have been tolerant, let alone warm to homosexual couples. Many same sex couples end up spending time in a few selected spaces where they are assured that will not be bullied by cis-gender people.

“Just last year I was at a popular pub in the city which I used to frequent with people of my community. I was as usual dancing when a bunch of straight men accosted me, circled me and harassed me,” recounted Sandy, a prominent LGBTQIA activist in the city.

‘We no longer have to fear police like criminals’

Recalling the traumatic incident, he said: “They said ‘nacho’ and showed explicit gestures. I felt like I was being raped by their eyes. My straight female friend had to pull me out of the situation.”Incidents such as this make homosexuals stay away from public spaces, but the partial striking down of IPC Section 377 has brought relief to many, allowing them the freedom to experience love openly.

“Though I had come out of the closet way before the [September 6] verdict, I now feel like a mental load is off me. I have become comparatively more fearless in the way I approach public spaces, when I previously would have worried how people would respond [to my presence]. It is like we are not forced to be closeted anymore and there is a scope for conversation,” said Anwesh Pokkuluri, one of the IITian petitioners who challenged the previous SC judgements.

Several of the community TNIE spoke to say they no longer have to fear the police. “For many of us who have been unsure about their identity due to the criminality attached to it, this Valentine’s Day will be an opportunity to embrace our identity and even find love. Now the fear of getting into trouble with cops has reduced,” smiled Ankita Agarwal.