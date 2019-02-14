Home States Telangana

TRS MP Jithender Reddy reiterates Bison Polo demand

Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday, speaking in the Lok Sabha, reiterated the TRS government’s demand for the Bison Polo grounds.

Published: 14th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday, speaking in the Lok Sabha, reiterated the TRS government’s demand for the Bison Polo grounds. The State government has wanted to construct a new Secretariat on the grounds, located in Secunderabad. The land is currently the property of the Defence Ministry, and hence the Centre has to take the call to transfer its ownership.

Jithender Reddy said that the Central government, in the last five years, granted permissions for irrigation and other projects to Telangana. “Likewise, the Centre should also allot Bison Polo to Telangana for the construction of a new Secretariat. It has been the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Reddy said.

Wrapping up his speech, Jithender Reddy said: “I hope that all of you come back in the Seventeenth Lok Sabha and that we all will meet again. Thank you. Jai Telangana. Jai Bharat”. This remark of Reddy was enjoyed by all the members present in the House. Prime Minister attentively followed Reddy’s brief speech and he was seen smiling throughout. When the speech concluded, the Prime Minister even tapped the table.

Earlier in the day, Jithender Reddy supported the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill. “This Bill, as we know, seeks to prevent unregulated deposits. The Bill criminalises, soliciting, promoting or accepting deposits that constitute an unregulated deposit scheme as a punishable offence. This current Lok Sabha will be remembered for its stand against economic offenders,” the TRS MP said.

Biryani diplomacy

PM Modi appeared to have savoured Reddy’s speech when he briefed the activities of Committee on Food Management in Parliament House Complex. The Mahbubnagar MP, as chairman of the committee, recalled how he had made available Hyderabadi Biryani to the members. 

