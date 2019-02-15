A KCR helms the State, another graces Karimnagar’s plate

Home States Telangana

A formerly rare variety of cucumber which was grown at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Gajwel district has taken Karimnagar by storm.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A formerly rare variety of cucumber which was grown at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Gajwel district has taken Karimnagar by storm. The rather unremarkable vegetable christened KCR keera dosa by the local populace has now become a staple in every household here, with people preferring the chief minister’s namesake to the local variety which is at least 25 per cent cheaper  

The local variety costs Rs 30 a kilo,  while KCR keera dosa has a going rate of Rs 40 per kg. Sriramula Srinivas, a vegetable vendor, said he sells over 1 quintal of KCR keera dosa everyday. “KCR keera dosa is very tasty and does not have seeds, so people prefer this to the local fare,” he explained. What’s more, locals just don’t seem to be getting enough of the cucumber, with the vegetable being brought in from other districts as well.

“It is certainly good. We like it. I think it will become popular across the State soon,” T Laxmi, a homemaker, told Express while purchasing the cucumber from a market here.Its popularity is such that farmers are now importing seeds from the Netherlands where the vegetable grows in large numbers. Orders can be placed online — a pack of 1,000 seeds costs Rs 8,500.  

And it’s healthy too!

KCR keera dosa has higher water content than the local variety and is much softer. It’s free of seeds, more or less uniform in size and doesn’t taste bitter like the local fare at times does. However, the variety can be grown only in poly houses, not farms.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp