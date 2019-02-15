Home States Telangana

AAI asks ATSEP to keep focus on safety

Safety was the main topic of discussion during a meeting of the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) held at the Begumpet Airport here on Thursday. 

Published: 15th February 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Safety was the main topic of discussion during a meeting of the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) held at the Begumpet Airport here on Thursday.  While discussing various methods of enhancing safety, addressing the human factor issues,  developing better Integrated Planning Management (IPM) and improving the Safety Capacity Efficiency (SCE), the ATESPA members expressed confidence that they will take the Air India Authority to world No 3 position in terms of performance by 2024. 

The ATSEP provides voice communication signals to the pilots both on-air and on-ground and helps monitor surveillance and flight data processing for the Air Traffic Controller. 

Right from the time the gates are closed, to the departure and till the time passengers reach their destination safely, all commands and management especially including decisions given to the pilots in the cockpit, all are the responsibility of the ATSEP officials. There are currently 2,500 members across India out of which 120 members are positioned in Hyderabad.

Stressing the need to address the human factor issues in relation to safety of the people, one of the key speakers during the meeting talked about introducing newer technologies and systems and the need for the staff to familiarise themselves with them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp