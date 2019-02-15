AAI asks ATSEP to keep focus on safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Safety was the main topic of discussion during a meeting of the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) held at the Begumpet Airport here on Thursday. While discussing various methods of enhancing safety, addressing the human factor issues, developing better Integrated Planning Management (IPM) and improving the Safety Capacity Efficiency (SCE), the ATESPA members expressed confidence that they will take the Air India Authority to world No 3 position in terms of performance by 2024.

The ATSEP provides voice communication signals to the pilots both on-air and on-ground and helps monitor surveillance and flight data processing for the Air Traffic Controller.

Right from the time the gates are closed, to the departure and till the time passengers reach their destination safely, all commands and management especially including decisions given to the pilots in the cockpit, all are the responsibility of the ATSEP officials. There are currently 2,500 members across India out of which 120 members are positioned in Hyderabad.

Stressing the need to address the human factor issues in relation to safety of the people, one of the key speakers during the meeting talked about introducing newer technologies and systems and the need for the staff to familiarise themselves with them.