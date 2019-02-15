Angry Renuka wants Cong’s Augean stables cleansed

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently peeved by some forces in the State Congress trying to marginalise her in her native Khammam district, stormy petrel of the grand old party Renuka Chowdhury made no secret of her displeasure at a meeting of her supporters here on Thursday. At the same time, she made it clear that her intention is only stress the need to cleanse the Augean stables of the party and not for bringing pressure on the leadership for her nomination from Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

“I don’t care whether the party nominates me from Khammam or not. My concern is that the party in the State has not yet woken up to the need for resuscitating the party after the TRS had dealt a sledge hammer blow on it in the recent Assembly elections,” she told Express.

She, however, said that she would not mind contesting from Khammam if the party asks her. “As far as I am concerned I will not ask for ticket. It’s not in my nature,” she said.

Though Renuka did not take out any names at the meeting, she made oblique references to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC SC Cell chairman Koppula Raju for trying to create a rift between her and the party high command.

Taking everyone by surprise, Renuka arrived in Hyderabad in the morning and held a meeting with party workers from Khammam district. “There were about 120 workers not only from my constituency but also from the rest of the district. After all they had been the flag bearers of the party for years and we cannot ignore them,”she said.

All is not well in party

At the meeting, the former Rajya Sabha member pointed out that all was not well in the party in Khammam district and that unless drastic measures are taken, the Congress, which is in a better position in the district than in the rest of the State, would meet with the same fate in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. “I was never consulted while seats were allotted to TDP. For instance, we have given on a platter Khammam, a Congress seat (Puvvada Ajay Kumar who won on Congress ticket later joined the TRS) to TDP which it had lost.”

Renuka, who lost Lok Sabha election to TDP’s Nama Nageswara Rao in 2009 from Khammam, is very unhappy over the party not consulting her on any decision pertaining to party in the district. She is understood to be unhappy with three legislators Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and K Upender Reddy for acting as a “cartel” and trying to minimise her role in Khammam.

According to sources, Renuka was annoyed on learning that the party might not consider her for the Khammam seat this time and hence the sudden outburst. She believes that the leadership went by the recommendations of Mallu in choosing the presidents for Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem district committees. She is of the opinion that those chosen for the two positions did not have the stature to lead the party.

Her comments gained significance in the wake of the party winning six seats in the district and helping the TDP win two in alliance in the recent Assembly elections. In fact, in all the seven segments of Khammam LS constituency, the People’s Front candidates had polled 5.56 lakh votes while TRS had to contend with only 5.18 lakh votes.

In this backdrop, Congress MLC Poguleti Sudhakar Reddy has thrown his hat in the ring for Khammam seat. But with the MLAs from three Assembly segments in Khammam LS constituency turning against Renuka, it remains to be seen what decision the party would take finally on the day of reckoning.